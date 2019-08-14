Experience via ferratas where they got their start—in Italy’s Dolomites. There are so many mountain ranges and seemingly endless via ferratas (somewhere between 600-700 by most counts) throughout the area that choosing just one is essentially impossible. Just make sure you check out the difficulty level before making the trek, as some can’t be completed in a day and require hut-to-hut overnights. Seasoned climbers might opt for Rino Pisetta, considered one of the most challenging via ferratas in the Dolomites thanks to its extreme exposure and technical stretches. Beginners will feel confident on Gran Cir, a roughly three-hour experience with jaw-dropping views of the Gardena mountain pass.Back to top
