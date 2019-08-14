Adventure

10 Incredible Via Ferratas That Take Climbing to the Next Level

5 / 10
Get More Info

Wildwire, an adventure tourism company in New Zealand’s Wanaka area is offering three levels of via ferrata fun. Our suggestion: Go for gold and make a day of it with the Lord of the Rungs route. First, you’ll breeze through one hour of easy climbing, then roughly two more hours of intermediate routes until you reach the finale: a via ferrata climb up a nearly 200-foot waterfall. Cap it all off with a helicopter ride home.

Back to top
More from Adventure