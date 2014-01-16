The Cure for Kayak Butt





Nine hours can give you a tough case of kayak butt no matter what kayak you sit in or on. Many of us know that tingly feeling that starts in our hip and pulsates down the leg. We also know the tightness that creeps up our spines and puts our shoulders on lockdown. That comfortable seat is comfortable for a time, but it doesn’t change the fact that we are bent at the waste and likely rounded at the shoulders–the same position we were in all week behind the desk. This seated position is the cause of our pain.

This seated position puts our hips in a flexed position – shortening the hip flexors and putting added strain on the back. If we lack flexibility in the quad/hip flexor region, the strain on the back can be more than a discomfort – it can be a major pain in the rear.

Gray Cook at Functional Movement Screen (FMS) has identified a stretch that performed every day can go a long way in alleviating hip, back, and shoulder pain that you may experience during and after that kayak fishing trip. The name of the stretch is “Bretzel” – yes, like pretzel.

Bretzel:

1. Lie on your left side with your head forward. Pull your right knee to waist level. Hold your right knee with your left hand.

2. Bring your right foot to your butt and hold your right foot in your right hand.

3. Turn your head to the right looking over your right shoulder. Your shoulders will follow.

4. Exhale, try to relax and allow your right shoulder to lay on the floor.

5. Breath! – and hold this stretch for 30-45 seconds.

6. Repeat on the opposite side.

*Always use a pillow under your head to help support your neck.

Bretzel stretch everyday – especially after kayak fishing – and say goodbye to your pain in the rear!

When Jackson Kayaks staffer isn’t on the river, the certified strength and conditioning specialist is helping people get and stay healthy.

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

