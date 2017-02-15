The extraordinary life of Canada’s first pro surfer





When you think of Canadian surfing, one family comes to mind first: the Bruhwilers. Oldest brother Raph is noted as being Canada‘s first professional surfer.

The Bruhwilers live an idyllic life in British Columbia, one that revolves around the forest and the ocean, and captured in this mini-documentary.

Raph’s father, who moved to Tofino, British Columbia, from Switzerland, raised the Bruhwiler children to be one with nature.

“I think my parents moved out here just to have all this space and to be with nature,” says Raph. “They’re connected to it and we got really connected to it just growing up here.”

Mr. Bruhwiler taught his family to live off the land. The children were homeschooled, sometimes receiving their lessons outdoors. They were taught to harvest and catch their own food.

And of course, plenty of time was dedicated to playing in the ocean. Raph got his first surfboard when his dad traded someone some wood working for an old board.

Raph knows the intricate coves, reefs and tides of Tofino like the back of his hand. He knew early on that having a boat was the key to accessing the right wave when the conditions lined up.

Now a father himself, Raph is passing on the love of the land his father instilled in him in his own children.

They all surf together and love enjoying the outdoors as much as possible. Not only has Raph laid out a closeness to nature for the next Bruhwiler generation in Tofino, but he has done so for future generations to come.

