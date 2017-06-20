The GO FISH from Firewire is the perfect summer surfboard





This summer, I wanted a surfboard that would work in all conditions; I wanted a board that was different from my standard tri-fin shortboard that I rode all winter.

I was always interested in owning a fish, but when it came down to the point of purchase, I never went through with it because I figured the board would be too one-dimensional in the type of waves I typically surf (i.e., punchy beachbreak).

This was before I got my hands on Rob Machado and Firewire’s new GO FISH model.

Why I chose it

When I first held the GO FISH, I was immediately intrigued by the shape and how it didn’t feel like a standard fish outline. Its unique curves and modern take on a classic design had me in love the moment I held it under my arm.

Why I liked it

The GO FISH paddles and catches waves like a fish, but maneuvers like a performance shortboard.

On Firewire’s website, Rob Machado is quoted saying, “This board just makes me want to surf … no matter what the waves are like.” Over the course of 30 days, I rode this board in all conditions, and I agree, the GO FISH has the unique ability to generate speed in small surf while allowing you to draw fun lines in quality surf.

The GO FISH has a narrower nose than classic outlines, which Machado says “gives it a speedier outline.”

And I’m not someone who rides experimental designs too often or wishes they lived back in the day of single and twin fins. I’ve been predominately a performance shortboard type of guy since I was 12.

However, the GO FISH introduced me to a new side of stoke while riding waves that I hadn’t experienced in some time. Its ability to draw speed and tight lines in good surf made it a board that will always be in my car this summer (and even into winter).

Tester tip

If you don’t mind sacrificing the board’s maneuverability for paddle power, then go the next size up. I first rode a 5’5″ that had a volume of 29.3. I enjoyed the board and it was definitely easier to catch waves, but where I wanted it to turn or draw a tighter line, the board felt too big. In the end, it was the 5’3″ with a volume of 27.4 that I rode and really enjoyed.

For fins, I used an old pair of Future’s Vector Tech Foils, which worked well in beachbreak conditions. Machado rides Future’s K2 Keel fin.

