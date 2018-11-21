The Long Weekend: This is How You Maximize a Few Days Off

This video was produced in partnership with Michelin and the MICHELIN® Defender® LTX® tire. With a projected 85,000 mile tread life and a 70,000 mile warranty, the MICHELIN® Defender® LTX® is the perfect tire any long weekend adventure.

Work life has a way of putting extra pressure to paddle on the weekend — to maximize the days away. And while we celebrate the outbound and overnight experience condensed down to two days in our weekend expeditions series, sometimes you need to tack on any extra days possible. Our partners at Adventure Sports Network recently collaborated with Michelin to present an ode to an extended and optimized weekend escape — heading straight from the office to the outdoors. While the full edit features a four-day “weekend” packed with camping, mountain biking, hiking, swimming, fishing, we couldn’t resist sharing the Sunday segment, which showcases a dreamy packable kayak tour in the Eastern Sierras. Visit ASN to see more.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

