The Most Romantic Campsites for a Valentine’s Day Camping Trip

Big Lagoon State Park, Florida More Info

There are 705 acres in Big Lagoon State Park for you and your special someone to explore. Though it’s February, you’re likely to find temperatures in the panhandle to get up into the mid-60s during the day and the 50s at night, which means it’s perfect kayaking weather for daytime adventures. The Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail is nearby and just cool enough to give you a reason to start a campfire. Pro tip: Bring your own s’mores and chilled wine to make the evening even more special.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!