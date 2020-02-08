The Most Romantic Campsites for a Valentine’s Day Camping Trip

Doris Campground, Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma More Info

For those of you who think remote locations and budget-friendly prices spell romance, check out Doris Campground in the Wichita Mountains. It’s located in the southwest corner of Oklahoma and while it may be a little bit off the grid (it’s 1 hour and 22 minutes from Oklahoma City), you can score a campsite for only $12. Daytime activities include hiking and even rock climbing. We recommend the Bison Loop which is about 5.7 miles long and takes you past some lakes and provides a ton of opportunities for spotting wildlife.

