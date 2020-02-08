Adventure

The Most Romantic Campsites for a Valentine’s Day Camping Trip

Hunting Island
7
Aerial View of Hunting Island Lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort, South Carolina.DMS Foto / Shutterstock 4 / 7

Hunting Island State Park, South Carolina

More Info

If exploring a lighthouse during the morning, doing a little hiking around a secluded lagoon during the day and watching the sunset along the Marsh Pier isn’t romantic, we don’t know what is. Get on down to South Carolina’s low-country coast and soak up some of the wintertime warmth while relaxing under a palmetto frond or two. Bonus: The cute little town of Beaufort is a short drive away for those of you who, ahem, forget to pack food and need to go out for a nice dinner for two.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Adventure