The Most Romantic Campsites for a Valentine’s Day Camping Trip

Patrick's Point State Park, California

The Pacific Ocean, redwoods, a beach full of agates. Honestly, what more could you ask for? This state park has some of the most stunning scenery in the country with long-range views of the coast as well as a network of trails which are ideal for long evening strolls. There’s a good amount of greenery around each campsite as well. So even if you have a neighbor, you still feel alone in the wilderness. It can get foggy, but skies clear for some of the best stargazing around.

