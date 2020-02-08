The Most Romantic Campsites for a Valentine’s Day Camping Trip

Refugio State Beach More Info

If the idea of paddling out for some waves is your idea of a romantic date then you’re in luck. Refugio State Beach not only has waves, but it also has campgrounds with hot showers and a picnic table at each site. There’s also hiking and biking trails in case the waves are flat, as well as a nice little camp store in case you want to grab some ice to keep that six-pack cold.

