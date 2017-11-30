The new Peace Park edit raises the bar even further





What happens when you gather some of the best snowboarders in the world for totally uninhibited riding in one of the most creatively-built combo-terrain parks the world has seen? Peace Park is what happens.

The brainchild of Danny Davis, the past six years have opened the eyes to the snowboard world that contests don’t have to be contests and there are still plenty of format(less) opportunities still to be explored in the world of snowboarding.

“This year for Peace Park, I wanted to make it possible for a kid who I didn’t know to get to Peace Park,” says Danny Davis at the beginning of this year’s full edit that recently aired on ABC. “For a kid that’s got a bag of tricks sitting in his pocket, this is his chance.”

And it was Luke Winkelman pulling out the win at Okemo Mountain Resort, and he was awarded an all-expense paid trip to the main event.

The whole mission of Peace Park is to be a platform with a unique park that offers every sort of terrain to challenge the riders to push each other and themselves over the span of their brief time there. Happening at the end of the 2016-2017 winter, Grand Targhee Resort in Wyoming was yet again the site for the fourth year of Peace Park.

With the youngest crew ever assembled for Peace Park, this year’s version packed even more energy and progression than before. The riders consistently raised the bar and made the most of the conditions they were handed each day. Snowing too hard to do runs? It’s time for a slalom race. Flat light keeping the depth of the build indecipherable? Then let’s do a handplant session.

Part jam format part just riding with your friends, it is a contest that’s not a contest (as Davis himself describes it). This year’s “winner” was Scotty James, the 23-year-old Australian halfpipe stalwart. But James showed off that he’s got plenty of chops on the slopestyle terrain, as well.

“I think the nature of Peace Park is to just do whatever you want,” says James.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!