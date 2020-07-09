On July 9, The North Face announced it’s launching a series of free virtual camping experiences for outdoor enthusiasts of all types: Summer Base Camp. And the coolest part? It’s all led by world-renowned adventure athletes including photographer/mountaineer Jimmy Chin, climber Ashima Shiraishi, ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, ultrarunner Coree Woltering, as well as climbers Nina Williams and Manoah Ainuu.

Beginning July 20, you can join these outdoorspeople for two consecutive weeks of online courses, as they host lessons and tutorials on adventure skills and pursuits. All you have to do is register for free on The North Face website.

Here’s a breakdown of the virtual camping experiences:

Week 1: Local Exploration.

You don’t need to travel far and wide to find adventure. This week will focus on discovering the many outdoor adventures that are right outside your front door.

– Monday, July 20: Join adventure photographer Jimmy Chin for lessons on capturing stunning images in the outdoors. He’ll even teach you how to make your very own pinhole camera.

Wednesday, July 22: Enjoy a lesson from climber Nina Williams on identifying naturally formed patterns in your own backyard, as well as creating beautiful works of art from them.

Friday, July 24: Tune in for a culinary course in the kitchen with climber Ashima Shiraishi. Learn how to make delicious (and healthy) snacks to fuel your outdoor excursions this summer.

Week 2: Natural Wonders of the World

The second week will focus on the vast wonders of our beautiful planet. From the Grand Canyon to the Amazon Rain Forest to Mount Everest, these courses will teach you skills that are applicable anywhere.

Monday, July 27: Spend some time with ultrarunner Coree Woltering, making maps and navigating off the grid so you never find yourself lost in the wilderness.

Wednesday, July 29: Circle up with climber Manoah Ainuu to soak in some basic (and essential) survival skills for staying safe while outdoors.

Friday, July 31: Ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson talks about what it takes to climb Mount Everest, and also how to pack your own “at-home” base camp.

Sign ups begin on July 9, so be sure to secure your spot for this one-of-kind virtual camping experience.

