After Free Solo, Alex Honnold is ready for another movie close-up. Following his record-setting ascent of the Nose on El Capitan with fellow climber Tommy Caldwell in 2018, the documentary The Nose Speed Record is set to be released.

The film is part of the adventure film festival Reel Rock 14, which hits New York City in November, and follows Honnold and Caldwell in their multiple attempts to climb the 3,000-foot Nose route in under two hours. The decision to make the attempt started for Honnold back in 2017 when climbers Brad Gobright and Jim Reynolds broke Honnold’s own record for climbing up the Nose, leading the Free Solo star to get motivated to set the record again.

During their attempts up the Nose, Honnold and Caldwell broke the original record—and then their own record after that—before setting the new milestone of one hour, 58 minutes, and seven seconds. It was the first time anyone had climbed up The Nose route in under two hours.

In the movie, Honnold and Caldwell—who appeared in Free Solo while helping Honnold plan his no-rope climb up El Capitan—are seen planning their ascent, and then doing it multiple times before breaking the sub-two-hour mark. Honnold described climbing the Nose in under two hours as “a big psychological barrier, kind of like the sub-two-hour marathon. You need a partner that you trust,” which is why he wanted to climb with Caldwell.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

During their attempts to make the record climb up the Nose route, Honnold and Caldwell did multiple training runs and also spoke to Gobright and Reynolds to get advice. The duo also consulted climber Hans Florine, who previously held the record multiple times over the last 30 years. At the time of Honnold and Caldwell’s attempts, Florine, Gobright, and Reynolds all were present to see them get started: “At this stage, it’s greater than what one person, or two people in the case of climbing, can offer,” Florine said at the time. “It takes a village.”

The Nose Speed Record will be shown at the Reel Rock 14 festival in New York City on November 1. You also can check the Reel Rock 14 national schedule for screenings in your area.

