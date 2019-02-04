Here’s what to expect from the One Motorcycle Show this weekend …





In 2009, Thor Drake, owner of See See Motor Coffee Co, founded his own motorcycle show in an old abandoned foundry in Portland, Oregon – The One Motorcycle Show. Since then, Drake’s event has grown from its humble beginnings to a one-of-a-kind motorcycle show known for showcasing a multitude of unique, unconventional bikes and serving as a gathering place for motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world.

“We carved out a piece of history, a decade of energy spent in the direction of creative freedoms that come with building motorcycles,” Drake tells ASN. “And through that, we’ve influenced moto culture as it is seen today. With our show and the builders who have been on this journey with us, we had a big hand in turning the market in a new and fresh direction, changing the types of motorcycles that are being produced.”

This year, The One Motorcycle Show celebrates its 10-year anniversary in a big way, leaving no stone unturned when it comes to mini-bike competitions, live psychedelic rock bands, action-packed flat track racing and over 200 custom, classic, outrageous and rare motorcycles from all over the world. Possibly the only thing more diverse than the motorcycles are the crowds that gather to see them. It’s a cultural assembly of all types of folks: young, old, mild and wild.

And with Indian Motorcycle as this year’s title sponsor, things are guaranteed to heat up. In celebration of their 10th annual show and partnership with Indian, The One Moto Show will unveil an Indian FTR 1200 that Drake designed and customized for this year’s show. The bike will be on display at the show and then put through the paces as it will be raced at The One Pro Super Hooligan Race.

“Indian Motorcycle is an iconic American brand with a rich history in racing,” says Drake. “The introduction of the FTR750 and its newer protégé, the FTR 1200, has created shock waves across the globe. I’m thrilled to have the chance to get my hands on the FTR 1200 to create a special custom build in celebration of the 10th anniversary of The One Show and the partnership with Indian Motorcycle.”

Here’s what to expect from the One Motorcycle Show this weekend …

Friday Feb. 8

The One Motorcycle Show opens its doors at 6 p.m. Get there early and see hundreds of customized motorcycles brought in from all over the world, on display in a rustic warehouse. Shop from some of the best moto-culture vendors, grab dinner from some of Portland’s finest gourmet food trucks, and enjoy live performances by British Columbia rockers The Vicious Cycles and Portland’s own psychedelic rock band Danava.

And don’t miss the “Dodgy Derby” electric mini bike races (my personal favorite) as riders throw elbows and try to navigate their way through a beer-soaked track. Feeling bold and brave? Sign up to race against your buddies for the chance at a lifetime of glorious bragging rights.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Saturday is basically a pick your poison day. Saturday morning is the best time to get down to the show early, while most attendees are still hung-over from the previous night’s festivities, and walk the floor and enjoy the most fantastic lighting as the early morning sunlight spills through the antique windows of the old pickle factory. (Don’t forget your cameras.)

And the fun doesn’t stop there, because Saturday night continues with a live set from psychedelic rockers, Mother Mariposa, followed by a monstrous set from Canada’s Black Mountain.

Alternatively, if you’re into racing, you may want to leave the show in the afternoon and charge down to Salem, Oregon for The One Pro Flat Track Races. At the Salem Indoor Speedway, both amateurs and pros will bump bars around the clay oval track, racing for cash and glory.

Watch pro riders (including Carey Hart and Robbie Maddison) chase after their first win in 2019’s Super Hooligan Series. After the award ceremony, crowds will gather back at The One Motorcycle Show for an epic after party.

Sunday, Feb. 10

If you have any juice left in the tank after Saturday’s festivities, get your final looks at The One Motorcycle Show showrooms before the Builder Awards are presented. Take your chances with the odds and grab a few raffle tickets to try and win one of three motorcycles being given away by Indian Motorcycle, Jack Daniels, KTM and The Pixie Project.

The afternoon will see the 10th Annual Builder Awards followed by a show closing 10 Year Toast led by founder Thor Drake.

“There are so many people making cool f**king bikes now,” Drake tells ASN. “Before it was mostly big brands making cruisers and mostly those big brands or older bike builders doing custom stuff.

“Today, kids and people of all ages are building custom bikes. Having a place to showcase that has helped it grow. The proof is that big bike companies are giving motorcycles to guys like me and Roland Sands and a lot of garage wrenchers to see what they come up with. So there are a lot more people doing doing it in different forms.”

So purchase your tickets, pack your bags, and get ready to hop the path to Portland, Oregon on Feb. 8-10. It’s a show you definitely won’t want to miss.

Ride the State: California Is Getting Its Own Backcountry Discovery Routes

Talking With Steve Caballero: Skateboarding Legend and Motorcycle Nobleman

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!