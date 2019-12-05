Blundstone 500 Originals GET IT

I first came across Blundstone boots back in 2005, when competitive equestrians in Canada were just coming onto the Tasmanian-made classics. I’ve since worn my original black pair out (after 14 years of intense travel and barn work, I figure I got my money’s worth) and just picked up this pair. Since this most recent assignment was taking me back to Tasmania, the brand’s homeland, I figured they had to come along. And I was glad they did. The boots ended up being the only closed-toe shoes I brought on the trip and really, I didn’t need any others. Elastic gussets mean they’re easy through airport security, and they’re durable enough to survive dusty rock scrambles in the Kimberley outback then transition right into the craggy Tasmanian midlands and highlands. Comfy, easy and a sure conversation-starter, I anticipate having these boots for at least another 10 years … and a lot of miles.

Behind the Lens (and in the Water) With Photographer Sarah Lee

