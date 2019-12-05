Buff Bamboo Scarf and CoolNet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear GET IT

I bought this turquoise bamboo-fabric scarf by BUFF in seven years ago, working at a fly shop on Montana’s Missouri River. Since then, it’s come with me on nearly every trip. It’s been a headscarf in the Middle East, a makeshift overnight airport pillow in Dulles, an anti-mosquito barrier in Russia and, most recently, a cold-weather scarf in Tasmania. It’s hard-worn yet doesn’t show any wear, and washes out like new after each trip. As much as I love my old BUFF scarf, the brand’s new CoolNet UV+ Multifunctional Headwear pieces are quickly finding a home in my luggage. From sun protection for me to dusty-day lens protection for the cameras, I always keep at least two of these in my kit, and continue to find new and unusual ways to use them. (Drone cover, anyone? Wrap to hold a cold pack on a sprain?) Done and done.

