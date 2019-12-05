ExOfficio Bugsaway Lumen HoodyGET IT
This full-zip hoody has seen action on six continents, carrying me through interactions with anti-narcotics units in the Amazon, beers with Russian fishing guide friends in Murmansk, cursing rants at mosquito swarms in Swedish Lapland and, most recently, offered much-needed protection from the Australian sun and midges while setting crab traps deep in the mangroves. If you’ve fished with me, you’ve likely seen this shirt. Years ago, I treated it with a spray-on Permethrin treatment against insects, and now it feels nearly like some kind of magic armor. The silky fabric is so lightweight and easy to wear, I quickly forget the numerous holes it’s starting to sport. Another piece that will travel with me until it literally falls apart.
