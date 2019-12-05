Fjallraven Stina Jacket GET IT

This durable, lightweight jacket ensures I look halfway professional while still functioning well in the field, which makes it an easy win in my book. From the first time I slipped this jacket on, I was impressed with the fit—the arms are long enough, and it’s tailored enough to look feminine, even in the field. Well-placed pockets mean lens caps, passports, phones, earbuds and more all have secure homes as I’m loping through airports, and the hood is actually deep enough to be used. Fjallraven’s G-1000 fabric is lightweight and packs small, but layers well over heavier sweaters in cooler weather. The jacket isn’t advertised as water-resistant, which helps keep it breathable, and when I was recently caught in a rain shower walking to dinner in Launceston, Tasmania, it eventually wet out but dried quickly overnight. It’s rare to find a jacket that fits as well as this one (which maybe is why I own it in two colors) and I imagine it’s a piece that will travel many more miles with me.

