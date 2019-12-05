Icebreaker Tech Lite Tees GET IT

A good merino T-shirt helps highlight one reality of being on the road in harsh conditions: things start to stink. For guys, for gals … it happens. Somehow, however, Icebreaker tees seem to repel the I-slept-on-an-airport-floor funk. These two were some of this trip’s MVBs (most valuable basics), even though they were new to me this summer. (I’ve worn the brand for years and have some Icebreaker pieces about to pass the 10-year mark.) The Tech Lite Short-Sleeve served as a basic daily tee, breezy and comfortable in the 100-plus-degree heat of northern Australia, lightly insulating in the chillier regions in Tasmania. The Cool-Lite Sphere Short-Sleeve was my pajama top; comfortable and temperature-regulating in everything from tropic-conditions, open-air sleeping to chilly damp nights under thick covers. I’d wash them from time to time in the shower at night and hang to dry; in the morning they were ready to be worn again. And whereas much of my laundry needed four washes upon my return to the States to quit emitting that distinct traveler funk, these only needed two washes. Small wins.

