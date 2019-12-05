Nuun Immunity and Rest Tablets GET IT

Photo shoots are always physical (at least in the fly-fishing and adventure travel genre), and it’s important to stay healthy while on location. I have a protocol I’ve developed over the years that seems to work decently, and the latest addition is these tablets from Nuun. In Australia, the Immunity tablets provided a solid boost on long plane rides or as a post-workday hydration session back in the tent (try the Orange Citrus flavor), while the Rest (I like the Blackberry Vanilla) tablets were a great tool to help kick jetlag. Full disclosure: On this most recent assignment, I was running on deep sleep-deprivation and didn’t really struggle falling asleep. Thanks to jet lag, however, staying asleep was another matter. One of these before bed helped me sleep deeper and wake feeling halfway human (most days), and I like the addition of electrolytes. On those hot, 100-plus-degree days on the northern edge of Australia, these were an invaluable part of my daily routine, helping me stay on my feet and be ready for the next location. On one long, 110-degree day in the Kimberley near Kununurra, I started to note signs of heat exhaustion and immediately sat down, hydrating carefully, with plain water and a bottle of Nuun electrolytes. I started to feel better and, carefully hydrating throughout the day, was able to finish the shoot day.

