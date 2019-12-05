Patagonia Stormfront Roll-Top Backpack GET IT

I’ve abused this waterproof roll-top bag for years and it has traveled with me on assignments ranging from the Peruvian Amazon to remote South Pacific atolls. It’s durable, water-resistant (roll the top three times to ensure it remains splash-proof) and doesn’t scream “Camera gear, steal me!” I pirated an old camera bag insert from a different bag and placed it inside, ensuring a soft landing for two camera bodies with mounted lenses. One of my favorite features? In pickpocket-prone areas, I don’t place anything in the outside pocket, which means someone would have to either slash the straps or somehow unroll the bag to get at my passport and wallet. Simply put, it travels secure, and is functionally expandable depending how far down I want to roll (or not roll) the top. It’s my go-to travel bag, especially on shoots that take place on the water, and I’ll be using it until it falls apart. On this shoot, it was perfect for both wet, rough boat rides in the Kimberley Region of Australia and for rainy, cold days on the water in Tasmania. And while I’d like a bit more padding on the shoulder straps and hip belt, it hasn’t bothered me enough to warrant a change.

