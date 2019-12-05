Teva Flip-Flops GET IT

Sometimes basic is best, and this $20 pair of flip-flops (or thongs, as they say in Australia) have traveled more miles than most Americans. Slim and lightweight, they take up nearly no space in my bag and are forever comfortable. They grip surprisingly well on slick rock (as well as you could expect for flips), the colors make me smile, and they fit well enough that I’ll wear them for a decently long walk and not be slipping around. Ten outta 10 for a basic that will go with me on every trip until they fall apart. I don’t believe Teva even makes this model anymore, but if you find one in a bin somewhere, grab ‘em.

