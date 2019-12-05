Title Nine Clamber Pants﻿ GET IT

Another Title Nine MVP, the Clamber Pants tick all the boxes. Super lightweight, durable Clambr fabric (93 percent poly/7 spandex with DWR) manages to remain light and cool while standing strong against spiny plants, rough rocks, grainy sand and battling fish. The elastic waist feels like pajamas, and there are plenty of pockets for me tuck away lens caps, lens wipes, phones and other odds-and-ends. The 32-inch standard length is a little short for my 5-foot-10 frame, but I’ll be ordering the long size now that I’m home.

