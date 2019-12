For filmmaker Erik Antonson, SUP surfing is a family sport. After releasing the Progression Project–a groundbreaking film featuring the best in SUP surfing–he took his 9-year-old son on a trip to Nosara, Costa Rica. The father and son were able to bond over fun waves and even have the footage to prove it.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!