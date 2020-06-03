The Red Bull Illume Special Image Quest 2020 Is Open for Entries

One of the most imaginative and innovative photo contests on the planet, Red Bull Illume, has recently announced a brand new imagery competition: Red Bull Illume Special Image Quest 2020. Celebrating all the wonderful things about the adventure and action sports world, this new contest opens up a world of possibilities for photographers across the globe. The competition runs for five weeks, starting June 1 and ending July 5.

Here’s how it works: Simply capture epic moments in the action sports or adventure space. There are four categories you can choose from: “Homework” (content made in/around your home), “Throwback” (content that compares “then” and “now”), “Unseen” (content that employs a unique photography technique), or “Storytale” (content that comprises up to six Instagram stories to tell a narrative).

To enter the “Throwback,” “Homework” or “Unseen” categories, upload your best content (up to 1-minute long, if video) to your public Instagram feed and tag @redbullillume. You must also use the hashtag “#rbi20,” followed by the category you wish to enter (e.g. #rbi20throwback). Feel free to tag any/all friends to help spread the word.

To submit an Instagram story to the “Storytale” category, simply upload your Instagram story and tag @redbullillume and “#rbi20submission.” You may include up to six Instagram stories. Add the entry to your “Highlights” with the title “RBI 2020.” You can submit multiple entries by uploading to your Instagram Stories and adding them to a new Story Highlight in your profile—just add a number to the Highlight title (i.e. “RBI 2020 #2“).

That’s all it takes to be a part of this one-of-kind photo contest. Pull out your camera gear and get shooting. Good luck!

