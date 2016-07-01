The SUP Movie Available for Free

In case you forgot, 2015 gave us one of the finest SUP movies ever created. The film aptly named, The SUP Movie, showed the world just how radical standup paddleboarding can be with an all-star cast including Kai Lenny, Izzi Gomez, Sean Poynter and many others. To top it all off, the folks from Poor Boyz Productions ended up taking home top honors in the Movie of the Year category at the 2015 SUP Awards. To sum it up, it was a damn good movie. While it has been available on iTunes for purchase since last year, the film will now be available to everyone for free courtesy of Red Bull TV. So watch this epic trailer to get stoked and then watch the full film in all its SUP-glory.

Watch the during last year’s SUP Awards.

Get ready for one of the next big SUP films with this .

for Chasing Gold that relives the US SUP team’s triumph in the 2015 ISAs.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

