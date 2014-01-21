



The t-Bone Kayak-Carrying Pickup Bed Extender

By Jose Chavez

If you own kayak and a pickup truck, chances are you use a bed extender to transport your kayak. It makes loading / unloading very simple and oh-so-easy on the back. It isn’t all sunshine and light. Typical metal bed extenders rust out after a couple years, and have a nasty habit of bottoming out on driveways and steep road transitions.

The Boondox t-Bone is different. The bar itself arcs gracefully up from your truck’s towing receiver, providing plenty of clearance, even that potholed mud track that leads to your favorite launch. It won’t rust either; power-coasted aluminum construction puts paid to that. It weighs a ridiculous 15 pounds, which comes in handy when it is time to align the pin in the hitch. Some say $190 is steep, but it is a small price to pay for the last bed extender you will ever have to buy.

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

