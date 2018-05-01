



These days, there are no shortage of options when you’re looking for a camper trailer to haul. And it seems there are more and more takes and innovations to traditional trailers being developed at a rapid pace.

While the expandable trailer isn’t anything new, creating a pod-like one that can be placed anywhere is. Which is just what the Tipoon does, expanding to three times its size in just three minutes (via remote) to comfortably accommodate four people.

Developed by a French startup in 2014, the Tipoon prototype was unveiled last year and measures 5.5-feet tall, 5.5-feet high and between 13.5 to 14.7 feet in length (depending on the length of the drawbar on the trailer) when collapsed into towing mode.

That all changes with the touch of a button on the included remote. Tipoon has two expansion modes: half-open and fully open. Half-open mode raises the trailer up to its full height of 8.3 feet, providing a clearance of 6 feet, 2 inches in the interior. A single side wing for the pod will also open, which allows access to the shower, toilet and sink.

Fully open mode reveals a second wing of the trailer, which actually helps the Tipoon to level and self-stabilize. Once fully open, the Tipoon offers up plenty of amenities. From a kitchen with a hotplate, refrigerator and storage units to a king size bed (and even a second bed that stashes away when not in use). It also has a dining area that folds out.

The exterior poly-composite shell construction and aluminum trim, as well as its U-like shape, resemble Airstream’s Basecamp trailer. And the Tipoon also rings in close to that price range as well, with base pricing starting at $29,500. That price can change quite a bit though, as the Tipoon is extremely customizable – including coming in multiple outer colorways.

Currently, the Tipoon is available for orders in Europe to start being delivered in June. And Tippon’s Facebook does say that it will be making its debut in America soon.

