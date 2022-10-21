The sun hadn’t yet come up over the Sacaton Mountains on the morning of October 3 when vehicles from a half-dozen states followed a dirt road through the unforgiving Sonoran Desert outside Coolidge, AZ. Their destination was a tactical training facility located at the edge of the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Within a few hours, the temperature approached 100 degrees. Most would avoid such hostile conditions but, for a team of former Special Operators preparing to break two world records by completing seven skydives on seven continents in seven days, the Arizona desert was the perfect place to train.

The clock starts on the Triple 7 Expedition the first week of January, when the team battles sub-zero temps to jump into Antarctica’s Union Glacier. From there, it’s off to Chile, Spain, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and Australia before executing their final jump in Tampa, FL.

This undertaking was the idea of two retired Navy SEALs, Mike Sarraille, founder of Talent War Group and Legacy Expeditions, and Andy Stumpf, host of the Cleared Hot Podcast and former wingsuit world record holder. Like all experienced leaders, Sarraille and Stumpf are confident in the abilities of those on their team and quickly shift the focus onto them. “This is a competent, highly trained team that’s dealt with far worse than navigating seven continents in seven days,” says Stumpf. “While I consider these men some of the world’s most lethal warriors, they’re also some of the kindest, most respectful people you’ll ever meet—and they’re all here for the right reason,” adds Sarraille.