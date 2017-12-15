For the first time ever, the United States officially has an Olympic Freestyle BMX team. Let that sink in for a moment.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are going to feature some of the action sports we love and is evolving who gets to be an Olympic athlete. Surfers, skaters and freestyle BMX riders all have a shot now at representing their nations.

Vital BMX’s Kyle Carlson joined the rank of athletes named to the USA Freestyle team at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO on Wednesday this week as part of an official unveiling of the team.

The roster includes BMX riders Nick Bruce, Colton Walker, Daniel Sandoval, Pat Casey, Justin Dowell, Hannah Roberts, Angie Marino and Cory Coffey. The athletes joined USA Cycling for a rundown on nutrition, training, team companionship, psychologists and many more opportunities at their disposal now that they’re part of Team USA.

“I think the last thing we want to do is come into the sport and drastically change things,” Jamie Staff, the Director of USA Cycling BMX says.

That’s one of the biggest questions athletes, brands, fans and others have asked: how the inclusion of these sports in the Olympics will alter things for the future of these sports.

Giving a very popular sport like freestyle BMX the chance to grow, while at the same time giving the best in that sport the opportunity to become even better, seems to be where strides will be made initially. Plus, in a sport like BMX it will merge the efforts of the two disciplines of racing and freestyle, with the thought that if one grows, so does the other.

Newly-named Team USA member Nick Bruce summed it up pretty well in the video: “To be here, learning all the stuff we have access to, it’s really exciting. I’ve always treated myself like an athlete, and to have access to more things that will help me become a better athlete, that’s huge. Honestly it’s unbelievable.”

USA Cycling National Team. Faces you should recognize – Pat Casey, Daniel Sandoval, Nick Bruce, Colton Walker, Justin Dowell, Hannah Roberts, Angie Marino, Cory Coffey. https://t.co/uQyoSTV71U pic.twitter.com/KKidAyeV9t — Vital BMX (@VitalBMX) December 14, 2017

h/t Ride BMX

