The list of surfing animals is growing … and getting weirder





Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” And sharing one of the ultimate things a human can do (surf) with animals is one facet of that.

Some animals naturally surf, and we’ve probably taken cues from them for centuries in the creation of surfing. Others have been taught by humans. Innate shredders or quick learners, here are the world’s best surfing animals.

Dolphins



The most talented of the bunch. No board necessary. End of story.

Beetles

You definitely didn’t expect an insect to crack the list. But take a look at these lily pad beetles and you’ll see that they also don’t need a surfboard to ride water.

Dogs

Dogs have their own surf contests, their own surfing beach and even their own special gear. After the animals who surf au natural, dogs are some of the most experienced wave riders.

Pigs

Kama the surfing pig has got quite the life. While there are probably not many other pigs in the world who surf, Kama rips. And he gets to live in Hawaii and soak up paradise for all it’s got.

Goats

Now there’s not really a lot of surfing goats out there. But Pismo has got some solid gear and lives in San Diego, so he gets in the water pretty often.

Mice

This one might seem like a bit of a stretch, but these mice even have their own crew name: The Radical Rodents! With a name like that, we know these mice must rip.

Seals

In theory, seals could challenge dolphins for the top spot. But while seals are often in the lineup, they’re not quite known for catching waves. That whole getting chased by great white sharks all the time thing probably has something to do with it …

Cats

It goes against the conventional wisdom, but there are some cats out there who like water. And some of them even like to get on a board. And some of them surf with only one eye. Who knew?

