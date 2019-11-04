



If you’re planning a trip to Abu Dhabi in the near future, it’s time to add something new to your 4-Day Men’s Journal guide to the city: The world’s largest climbing wall is set to open at CLYMB Abu Dhabi later this month.

Set to debut on November 29, the new climbing wall will be open to all levels of climbers, with multiple routes for beginners and advanced climbers, including the record 141-foot wall. The location also includes a 20-foot, 32-foot, and 72-foot route for climbers, as well as a 9-foot tall bouldering route that extends over 180 feet.

The record-setting part of the wall is called the SUMMYT, and tickets to climb and info about pricing can be found here. In total, there will be 13 different routes on the climbing wall.

If a huge climbing wall isn’t enough, the CLYMB location also has the world’s biggest indoor skydiving chamber, which is 87-feet high.

Until it opens, check out some of the other best climbing destinations and climbing gyms out there:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!