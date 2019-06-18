This 10-Year-Old Set a Record With Her El Capitan Climb at Yosemite

The Nose route on El Capitan at Yosemite National Park is one of the most challenging climbs out there. For 10-year-old Selah Schneiter, it was just part of her summer vacation. By climbing El Capitan, Schneiter became the youngest person to climb the 3,000-foot Nose route, according to CNN.

Schneiter made the climb alongside her father, Mike Schneiter, and her father’s friend Mark Regier, completing the route after five days, according to ABC News. Selah’s father shared numerous photos on Instagram of the climb, including one showing Selah climbing at 2,000 feet up The Nose route.

“Overall there wasn’t necessarily a hard part because in every part there was something that was easy and something that was hard and something that was in the middle,” Schneiter said to ABC.

Climbing is all in the family for Selah: Her father runs a climbing guide company in Colorado, Glenwood Climbing Guides, and her mother, Joy Schneiter, “fell in love with Mike while climbing El Capitan in 2001,” according to the Denver Post.

Recently, climber Alex Honnold, who holds the speed record for the Nose route and became the first person to climb the route on El Capitan free solo (documented in the Academy Award-winning film Free Solo), returned to the mountain to climb the El Niño route. Honnold and his climbing partner Brad Gobright made a free ascent of the El Niño, just the second pair to ever do it.

Check out more on El Capitan and Alex Honnold’s climbs at Yosemite: