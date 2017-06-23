This bicycle ‘wall of death’ is currently for sale on eBay





Over the past year at GrindTV, we’ve reported on an array of unique items in the action and outdoor space that you can spend your money on — like this $39,000 bicycle that isn’t meant to be ridden on public roads or this $50,000 pair of gold-plated skis.

And to that end we felt it only right to let you the reader know that, right now, you could be the proud owner of your very own bicycle “wall of death” via an eBay auction.

And the best part of it all? It won’t cost you a fortune.

GearJunkie noticed the Ebay listing — which has been live for about a week — this morning, and as of the publication of this article, the current bid for the wall of death sits around $800. And for that price, you not only purchase a fairly sketchy proving ground for your bike skills, but you also get to own a small price of British biking lore.

“Here is your once in a life time chance to own the one and only legendary* Bomberdrome,” the creator of the Bomberdrome, Bill Pollard, wrote at the top of the eBay listing before clarifying the asterisk at the bottom of the post by saying the Bomberdrome “*may not actually be legendary.”

The Bomberdrome is the brainchild of Pollard and his brother George “Reg” Pollard, who built it back in 2012 on a whim to try to recreate the famed wall of death motordromes that are often seen at carnivals. Their efforts were even documented in a short film and profiled by Boneshaker Magazine.

“It comes in eight panels that lock together via spigots and bolts, a couple of the spigots could do with looking at in the near future and possibly need a touch of welding and they could all do with being re-tapped for the bolts,” Pollard wrote. “There are three steel ropes to hold it altogether and we often run a large ratchet strap around the center for added stability, there are no external supports.”

And if you’re worried about how bulky the 26-foot Bomberdrome will be upon purchase, fear not: As Pollard states in his add, the listing also includes a mode of transport for the wall of death.

“Due to the curvature of the individual panels, they WILL NOT fit in a van, luckily it comes with it’s own VERY dubious trailer, which as yet has never let us down,” Pollard wrote. “The sale is for the wall only, bikes and riders are not included in the sale I’m afraid. Thrills and spills with large helpings of mild peril are thrown in for free.”

Note: The seller hasn’t specified any particular shipping method of the Bomberdome, so be sure contact the seller if you’re interested in shipping options before bidding.

