



In 2014, Ben Page left his home in the United Kingdom to bike solo around the world. And he ended up in the Canadian Arctic during the harsh winter months finishing his second continent.

“The Frozen Road” tells that tale of one of the most dedicated bikepacking excursions we’ve ever heard of. Page, 24 at the time of his journey, documented his adventure entirely by himself. The intimacy it provides into the mindset of someone undertaking a huge solo pursuit and the solitude that comes with it is stark.

One of the surprising parts is Page’s inexperience with the cold and snow — he admits in the film that he “rarely ever sees snow” and that “this is all new to me.” But other than those greenhorn admissions, you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell that Page was not seasoned in those conditions.

“I think it’s important to feel small sometimes, to gain that sense of place,” Page tells of his reasons for wanting to undertake the incredibly taxing trip. He was inspired by the life of Jack London’s assertion that “Any man who is a man can travel alone.”

The threat of wolves, hypothermia, hunger, unexpected storms and loneliness are constant dangers throughout the film. “Trapped in my own head, romantic solitude turned into a nightmare of isolation.”

It is a truly inspiring and also cautionary tale for solo travelers.

