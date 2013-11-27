This German shepherd mix may be the ultimate outdoor and soccer dog





There are two things in this world Abigail Rose, a 6-year-old German shepherd/pharaoh hound blend, loves with all her might: soccer balls and ocean waves. “Abbey’s favorite activity is jumping over the waves as they crash onshore,” said Craig Winton of San Diego. “She also gets out far enough to where she can body surf back into shore. We can be at the beach for 30 minutes or two hours and she won’t stop moving the entire time. She loves the water.”

Athleticism is one of this pooch’s best qualities, and Winton and his wife, Meredith, both soccer players, discovered early on that Abbey had an affinity for the sport. “She is a great soccer player,” Winton said. “One day when we were playing soccer together, Abbey started to defend us. We realized we had to do a lot of moves to get around her. She is very fast. She is a great dog to practice soccer with since she is even better than most people.”

Abbey found her way into the Wintons’ home by chance when she was just a pup. The Wintons had visited a rescue with the intent to take home a different dog, but fate steered them down a different path. “We decided it was time for us to add a dog to our family, so we visited a rescue center and there were two puppies that we had our eye on,” Winton remembers. “We were told that they would be ready for rescue the next weekend. When we arrived one was already gone, and we were disappointed. But as we stood next to a crate there was a tongue that kept licking us. From that moment on Abbey was a member of our family.”

Now, Abbey lives the quintessential Southern California active lifestyle with her people. “San Diego is a wonderful outdoor community for people and dogs, alike,” Winton said. “We bring her everywhere we can, whether it is Coronado or Ocean Beach Dog Beach or Fiesta Island to play in the bay. She also hikes Cowles Mountain or the mountains in Jamul, and plays soccer in the parks.”

Although Abbey’s seemingly endless energy is endearing, it’s her caring, friendly personality that really draws people to her. “She can always tell if someone needs to be cheered up,” Winton said. “After Meredith had surgery she would cuddle with her, and when our son, Nolan, was an infant she would lick him when he would start crying.”

Abbey is also quite famous in her neighborhood. “We call her the neighborhood dog,” Winton said. “We will be outside when others arrive home from their day and she will greet them as if she belongs to them. Also, there have been plenty of times we have been walking her and strangers would greet Abbey by name and we would have no clue who they are.”

If there’s one flaw to be named, it’s Abbey’s taste in treats, which she doesn’t hesitate to remind you of. “Abbey can be embarrassing with her treat choice,” Winton said. “We will go to Petco and an employee will offer to give her a basic treat. Abbey will take it and then drop it on the floor waiting for them to give her something better.”

Her finicky taste in treats aside, Abbey’s affection for her family makes her truly man’s best friend. “[We have] a young son, and Abbey has been more than patient with him,” Winton said of his son, Nolan. “He will lay on her, and he will examine her face and ears, pulling and tugging all while she just takes it. Abbey has truly been a best friend to us all.”

