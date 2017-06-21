This Montana ski resort is on the market for $3.5M





Another week, another resort up for sale.

Blacktail Mountain in Lakeside, Montana is up for grabs going into the 2017-18 season, and although it is significantly more expensive than the last resort we found, $3.5 million for your own mountain in northwest Montana seems like a steal.

Located on land rented from the Flathead National Forest, the resort tucked into the Salish Mountains is another field of dreams scenario that has the stats to back up an impressive resume for future riding.

Built in 1998, Blacktail sits on 1,000 acres with a peak of 6,798 ft. elevation. With an average yearly snowfall of 250 inches and 26 runs (the largest spanning over one mile long), this fully functional resort could be yours.

“The sale includes the summit lodge, lifts, equipment and the special use permit from the Flathead National Forest,” according to the Flathead Beacon.

With a bar and cafe on different floors, everything is covered from breakfast to après. The commercial property is on the market with the Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and its current owners are planning on opening next season with new investors or not.

Strike while the iron is hot! It could be your choice if you wanted to sustain 40,000 visitors a year or just keep a private Montana resort for you and your friends. Visit the realtor website for more information here.

Read more from TRANSWORLD SNOWBOARDING

Mike Basich’s legendary yeti costume is for sale on eBay

This Japanese all-transition park is the stuff of dreams

9 of the best new snowboards for 2018

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!