Team USA Wins Three Golds in Technical Races at 2018 ISA Worlds

It was a big day of SUP racing yesterday as the 2018 ISA World SUP and Paddleboard Championship handed out six gold medals in the Technical Race Finals on Hainan Island, China. And for those rooting for Team USA, it was a very good day.

With a Junior division being offered for the first time in the ISA Worlds, American teenagers Ryan Funk and Jade Howson took full advantage and earned Gold medals for both the Junior Men’s and Women’s divisions. Meanwhile, Candice Appleby continued her comeback year by earning a hard-fought victory in the Women’s Technical SUP race.

In addition to the three American Gold medals, Daniel Hasulyo brought home Gold for Team Hungary with an impressive victory in the Men’s Technical Race. While in the prone division, Australia swept the Gold medals in both the Men’s and Women’s division with victories going to Lachie Lansdown and Grace Rosato.

The ISA World Championship will take a day off before resuming competition on Friday morning (Thursday night in the US) with the Distance Races. Meanwhile, check out the highlights from the Technical Finals.

Podium Results

SUP Junior Boys

Gold – Ryan Funk (USA)

Silver – Oliver Houghton (NZL)

Bronze – Sam McCullough (AUS)

Copper – Noic Gariou (FRA)

SUP Junior Girls

Gold – Jade Howson (USA)

Silver – Melanie Lafenetre (FRA)

Bronze – Caroline Küntzel (DEN)

Copper – Laura Dal Pont (ITA)

Paddleboard Men

Gold – Lachie Lansdown (AUS)

Silver – Hunter Pflueger (USA)

Bronze – Daniel Hart (NZL)

Copper – Jadon Wessels (RSA)

Paddleboard Women

Gold – Grace Rosato (AUS)

Silver – Judit Verges (ESP)

Bronze – Katrine Zinck (DEN)

Copper – Kailyn Winter (USA)

SUP Men

Gold – Daniel Hasulyo (HUN)

Silver – Connor Baxter (USA)

Bronze – Trevor Tunnington (NZL)

Copper – Bruno Hasulyo (HUN)

SUP Women

Gold – Candice Appleby (USA)

Silver – Terrene Black (AUS)

Bronze – Shakira Westdorp (AUS)

Copper – Olivia Piana (FRA)

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

