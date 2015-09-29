



A gorgeous sunset sweeps across the sky in Tiburon, CA. Photo: Kyle McCann

Tiburon: Urban Paddle Guide

Tiburon is a small and beautiful historical California town located on the shores of San Francisco Bay just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge. This coastal getaway is home to wild natural beauty and expansive views of Angel Island, Alcatraz, and the famous San Francisco city skyline. The town also features excellent restaurants, interesting boutiques and a vibrant and active waterfront.

This former railroad town boasts three yacht clubs, frequent ferry service to and from San Francisco, and easy access to Angel Island, a California State Park. Residents and visitors to Tiburon enjoy sailing, power boating, fishing, kayaking, and in recent years, standup paddleboarding.

After delicious brunch on the bay-side deck at Sam’s Anchor Cafe (27 Main Street), launch your SUP from their public dock, hang a left (watch out for incoming and outgoing ferries!) and meander along Tiburon’s wild waterfront. For more experienced paddlers, dare to cross the sometimes challenging Raccoon Straits to spend the day on and around Angel Island, checking out its rich history dating back to the Civil War. Brave paddlers can circumnavigate the island and get a good 5+ mile workout and a panoramic view of San Francisco Bay. Be sure and check the tides before heading out on the bay, as the strong current can be tricky, and it’s recommended to attempt this on a flood tide.

For those who are interested in a slower pace, make a right turn out of Sam’s and spend a peaceful afternoon in Belvedere Cove, just outside of the San Francisco Yacht Club’s breakwater, taking in the views of Mount Tamalpais, the Golden Gate Bridge and some of the most lavish homes in the country on Belvedere Island.

In recent months, this coastal town has exploded onto the SUP scene with the launch of Tiburon-based SUP manufacturer Desolation Outdoors (www.desolationoutdoors.com) and the Tiburon Waterfront SUP Regatta, held bi-annually in the spring and fall, attracting amateur and professional paddlers from around California. Frequent paddling events are held around the bay making Tiburon an excellent jumping off point to enjoy this paddlers’ playground.

Contributed by Marissa Miller

