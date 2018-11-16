13-Foot Tiger Shark Attacks Kayak Fisherman in Australia

On Wednesday, 31-year-old kayaker Kyle Roberts was fishing about a mile offshore from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. A split second later, his boat was pierced by the jaws of a 13-foot tiger shark.

According to 9 News, the jolt knocked Roberts out of his kayak and flipped the boat upside down. As the terrified man grabbed ahold of his capsized vessel, the shark did not let go.

To make matters worse, the bite had punctured the kayak’s hull and it was beginning to sink. The shark eventually released the kayak and attempted to bite Roberts – just narrowly missing him. At this point, he was able to right his craft and radio for help. Meanwhile, the tiger shark continued to circle Roberts and his partially-submerged kayak.

A nearby kayaker heard the distress call on the radio and paddled over to assist the victim, allowing Roberts to climb onto his kayak as they awaited rescue. They were soon rescued by members of Surf Life Saving Queensland, who reached the duo via jetski.

“[The kayak] was starting to sink, there was only small pocket of air holding it afloat,” rescuer Jacob Thomson told 9 News. “The shark continued to circle him for some time until we got there.”

#RESCUE Lifesavers on jetskis have performed an amazing rescue this morning off Moffatt Headland, when a kayaker was knocked out of his craft by a 4m tiger shark. The patient was able to climb back onboard and radio for help. The patient was rescued, no further action required. — Surf Life Saving QLD (@lifesavingqld) November 14, 2018

Aside from being left in a state of shock, the kayaker was unscathed from the incident and did not require a trip to the hospital.

Of course, shark attacks are nothing new to those living in Australia. In fact, this was the seventh major shark attack in the country in just the past 60 days.

