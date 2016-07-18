Video | Shaping a SUP from Recycled Wood

Shaping a SUP from Recycled Wood

Let’s face it: standup paddleboards, while fantastic in the environment, are hardly fantastic for the environment. Foam, fiberglass and apoxy resin—the materials used to make most paddleboards, aren’t exactly the most biodegradable or least toxic materials in the landfill. As a community at large, paddlers tend to be an environmentally mindful bread; we have a number of members who use their equipment to improve the natural world. But when we come across an outfit like Lambrecht Surfboards—a crew that hand-shapes artisan SUPs using reclaimed wood, masterful craftsmanship and minimal footprint, we tip our caps. Besides, if this doesn’t make you want to sell your gas-guzzler, move to the boondocks and spend your days in nature fine-tuning your woodworking skills, maybe you’re better fit for water skiing.

