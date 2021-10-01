Are you an experienced climber who wants to help out aspiring alpinists get more comfortable in the mountains? Or a novice mountaineer that needs a bit of assistance to take your climbing game to the next level? Then you’ll want to apply to Tincup Whiskey and the American Alpine Club‘s second annual Partner In Adventure Grant, which opens for applications today.

The grant is meant to provide one person and their friend up to $1,000 to support “safe recreation” and help the “greater guiding community” take on new challenges and push people to gain the proficiency to achieve their lofty climbing goals. This inclusive chance is ideal for anyone who wants to further their outdoor education while spending time with a friend or partner.

Last year the grant gave out $20,000 to 20 partners, who pitched course ideas like avalanche training, ski mountaineering, wilderness first responder, climbing development, gym to crag, and crevasse rescue. Peaks in the North Cascades like Mount Baker, Mount Rainier, and Mount Washington served as locales for some of these challenging training camps.

Application guidelines include being 21 or older, a U.S. citizen with your objective in any of the 50 states, and a specific explanation as to why you’ve chosen your course and how you hope to achieve it. Those who get picked should be prepared to use their funds within one year of the grant award date, give a presentation about their grant, be an ambassador for the American Alpine Club, and practice environmentally low impact and Leave No Trace ethics.

The application period runs from October 1 to November 8, and winners will be announced on November 18. Interested adventurers can apply here.

