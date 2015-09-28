Tiny Home with Built-In Canoe Locker

The tiny home craze that has been sweeping North America over the last few years is all about paring down a house to its basic necessities: place to cook, a bed and a bathroom. For tiny home designers Cheng + Snyder, however, those necessities include a built-in canoe storage hatch. This riverside hut in Maine called Writer’s Block I was designed as a writer’s retreat cabin. The interior functions as a simple workspace with few distractions. And when the words won’t flow? That’s what the river is for, and the canoe. After all, what could be a better cure for writer’s block than a quick paddle? See more photos here.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!