Tom Pages pulls off world’s first FMX ‘Bike Flip’





With 23,000 fans looking on at a bullfighting ring in Madrid, Tom Pages did what no other freestyle motocross rider has ever done before in competition, pulling off the Bike Flip that originated in BMX.

Pages, a famous French FMX rider known for his innovative tricks, completed the Bike Flip in a qualifying round and did it again during his winning run at the Red Bull X-Fighters Madrid event over the weekend in the Las Ventas bullring, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Watch the amazing trick and impressive winning run by the defending 2013 Red Bull X-Fighters World Tour champ:

The Bike Flip was first performed successfully in BMX at the 2004 X Games by Morgan Wade. Since then, the FMX crowd has been unsuccessful in pulling it off in competition. Travis Pastrana and Kyle Loza have attempted it during competition but have yet to complete it successfully, though Pastrana has succeeded in practice.

But it was Tom Pages, 29, who was the first. Not surprising, really, considering his resume. From his Red Bull bio:

In 2008, Tom became the first rider ever to stick a double grab flip at the World Moto X Championships. In the same year, he and brother Charles became the first duo to get the front flip down on film–a move that sent shockwaves through the FMX community and propelled the brothers into the limelight, giving them both a legendary status within the sport. Further success for Tom was to follow with his victory at the Masters of Dirt in Vienna, as well as several mind-boggling runs during his first season on the Red Bull X Fighters World Tour. In 2012, Tom picked up two FMX Awards–Best International FMX Rider and Best European FMX Rider–and in 2013 he won the Red Bull X-Fighters World Tour. It appears that as far as Thomas Pages is concerned, the sky really is the limit.

No doubt.

Follow David Strege on Facebook

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!