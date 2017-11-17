Tony Hawk answers skateboarding questions for Wired Magazine





When it comes to experts on skateboarding, Tony Hawk is probably someone worth relying on. So Wired Magazine tapped “Birdman” to answer some basic, odd and insightful questions about skateboarding from Twitter.

Birdman breaks down the differences between a handplant and an eggplant, gives some tips for landing a 540 (hint: use the force), gets requests for a new Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game, shows how to set-up a skateboard and other interesting topics.

But he doesn’t just answer these behind a computer, he shows off some of the answers on his halfpipe and gives some invaluable first-hand knowledge.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!