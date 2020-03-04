As domestic hotbeds like the Colorado River, Boundary Waters, Acadia National Park, and the San Juan Islands approach saturation in numbers, many paddlers have started to look elsewhere in search of solitude, novelty and adventure.

However, when one thinks internationally, options quickly become nearly limitless, from tropical rivers to vast and remote Arctic expanses.

We’ve compiled our top four paddling adventures and arranged in experience level them from beginner to expert, so you can pick the one that’s best fit for you.