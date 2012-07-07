TOTAL RECALL – The Emerica Mansion





Over a decade ago the Emerica team was living large in the Hollywood hills. Over 7,500 square feet with nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Peep this article that was originally published in November 2002 and see what Andrew Reynolds, Erik Ellington,Heath Kirchart, Brayden Szafranski, Jon Miner, Bryan Herman and Justin Regan were up to on Mt. Olympus way back when.

Check back every Saturday for a “new” edition of Skateboarder Magazine’s: Total Recall where we dig through our classic issues and bring you our favorite features and articles.







