Trail Running in the Dolomites Will Restore Your Sense of Wonder

Why the Dolomites

The most common question I get about the Dolomites isn’t about the place itself—it’s why didn’t we choose a more established destination in the Alps like Chamonix, Zermatt, or Innsbruck? While I try to not be dismissive, within the question lies the answer. The Dolomites are a couple decades behind these other places in terms of marketing buzz and raw numbers of tourists. And that’s the best part.

Most of the trails in the Dolomites were developed in World War I by soldiers looking to fortify positions and, more recently, have been converted to recreational hiking and running trails. They’re well-marked and well-cared for, creating a spider web that spans the entire range. These trails connect towns, rifugios, and even countries (just to the north is Austria). We, of course, didn’t get to explore every nook and cranny; our route was a flyby of sorts, which only adds an incentive to come back.

One major difference from trails in the States is the access. There are roads, trams, and e-bikes galore. This allows for a larger breadth of trail users. Some may hike just a mile or two to a rifugio, while others may run 20 miles, seeing more at a faster pace. You’ll see different generations, levels of fitness, and backgrounds all out on the trail together.

Why trail running

We planned a week in Italy and, like any good Americans using the scant PTO they’re annually allotted, we wanted to do as much as possible. While there are some mountain bike trails, the route we chose was too rocky for riding. We wanted to maximize the distance we covered, so we chose trail running.