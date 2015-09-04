Train hopping and skateboarding across the U.S.





Road-tripping cross-country is super fun. Road-tripping cross-country with your buddies to hit a slew of skate spots is even better.

But train hopping from Florida to California, living outside along the way and skateboarding all over while one of your homies records the adventure for a DIY documentary is equal parts fun and ballsy.

Like learning how to drop into a ramp, the first bit is the most difficult part.

“It was harder than we had ever thought it would be … we never hopped trains before. At first we sucked at it, but it turned out to be a lot easier to get across the country than we had originally thought,” said Dale Bailey, the filmmaker behind All Aboard, in a phone interview with GrindTV.

Bailey was joined by his friends, amateur skaters Ryan Fyfe-Brown, Jordan Marowitch and Marcus Samji, as well as skaters they met along the way.

They estimated the crossing would take a month. It took two. And it took a few days to hop their first train. The process was much more confusing than they anticipated because in Canada, where the whole crew hails from, the rails go east or west. In the U.S., they just spider out.

Thinking they could figure out how to hop trains on their own, they spent their first few nights outside a train yard in Pensacola, Florida, trying to figure out how to get it done. They didn’t. But they had an ace in the hole: a few pages of Crew Change, the bible of train hopping, which is all but impossible to find without getting it from someone in the know.

Fyfe-Brown spent weeks on torrent websites just to scare up a few PDF pages. “[The pages] told us exactly where to go and what to look for. It definitely helped us in some sticky times,” said Bailey.

Once they got going, they were surprised at how slow the going was. After 12 hours of being on a train, they’d cover the same distance they would’ve covered in a car in two. That was due to the slow speed of the trains and the fact that the trains stopped every few hours, often for about 30 minutes at a time — perfect for bathroom breaks, but terrible for daily mileage.

Most rides were at least 12 hours. Some were as long as 36.

The trip had been in the works for years. Initially they thought they’d traverse Canada. But they didn’t have enough cash until last fall, when they knew it would be too cold.

On the trains, they didn’t meet many fellow train-hoppers, and they never met the down-and-out characters you’d find in a Tom Waits song, at least while in transit.

“Nothing was as cliché train-hopping as we thought it would be. It was cold and windy and uncomfortable, for the most part,” said Bailey.

They met more of these types — which, let’s face it, are an old-timey romanticization of homelessness — when they were skateboarding. And some of those folks shared tips about living without permanent shelter.

When they’d get to a new town or city, they’d usually go straight to the local skate shop to get a download on the area and connect with locals. If they couldn’t find a shop, they’d head downtown and look for spots for themselves.

Each person carried his own gear, usually a few sweaters, a couple of pairs of undies and socks, as well as a T-shirt or two and a pair of pants. They’d rinse off when possible, swimming in the ocean every chance they got and washing clothing in rivers. After a few days, living on a diet made up mostly of trail mix and jerky, they got a little rank, looking and smelling rough around the edges.

“We descended into homelessness … We were smelly and unapproachable to people. Whenever we were on a city bus, we’d have a few-seat buffer zone between the general public and us. As the trip went on, we’d go into convenience stores and the people would treat us differently. They’d be sketched out.

“You kinda feel what it would be like to treated like an actual homeless person,” said Bailey.

It put everything into perspective. Traveling with just medium-sized backpacks and their skateboards, they often slept under bridges, in parks or in abandoned buildings when they weren’t on the trains.

The trip had three main aspects: getting coast to coast on the train, skateboarding as much as possible and going mostly homeless for two months — “mostly” because they could buy food whenever they needed to.

“It was a lot more nerve-racking and scarier than I thought. The most surprising aspect was how good we feel every day. I know when I wake up in my bed, I’m groggy and getting out of bed is hard. When you wake up and go to sleep with the sun? We felt great almost every single day.

“That’s what surprised us most: how easy it was to wake up and how easy it was to be energized from a good sleep, even though you’re sleeping on cardboard or gravel,” said Bailey.

All Aboard will premiere in Edmonton, Alberta, hopefully around Halloween. The general release date is still in the works. For more info, visit Shoulda’ Danished Productions online or on Instagram.

More from GrindTV

The (un)glamorous truth about living life unbound

6 of the most glorious hammock spots in the country

An outdoor lover’s guide to Knoxville

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!